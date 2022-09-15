Lavrov says not surprised by Kiev’s planned jail terms for Russian passport applicants

MOSCOW, September 16. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said he was not surprised by the Kiev government’s plans to introduce criminal responsibility for Ukrainian citizens applying for Russian passports.

"I have already grown tired of being baffled by their moves," the minister said during Thursday’s broadcast of Channel One, when asked to comment on the initiative.

The press service of the Ukrainian ministry of reintegration of uncontrolled territories announced on Wednesday that it was designing a bill to make application for Russian citizenship a criminal offense. According to the document, obtaining a Russian passport can only be justified when its holder is planning to return to Ukraine via Russia and third countries.

Alexey Arestovich, an adviser to the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, said earlier that Ukrainians who had obtained Russian citizenship will be tried for high treason.