Envoy complains Russia’s enquiries into US biological activities abroad still unanswered

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. Moscow’s demands for Washington calling for explanations over US military biological activities abroad were never answered, a senior Russian diplomat said on Tuesday.

"Our repeated demands for Washington to give an exhaustive explanation over such activities were in effect left without due response," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said at a briefing.

For a long time, Russia has "openly voiced its concerns over the activities by the United States and its allies outside their national territories, including at biolabs across former Soviet republics, near Russian borders, with direct assistance and involvement of military agencies and related bodies," he said.

Annual reports submitted by the United States as part of measures to strengthen confidence in the Biological Weapons Convention "have lacked information either on programs and projects being implemented abroad or their funding," Ryabkov emphasized.