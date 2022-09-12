People’s Militia says DPR controls Krasny Liman, situation there is stable

DONETSK, September 12. /TASS/. The People’s Militia of the Donetsk People’s Republic on Monday said allied forces held full control of the city of Krasny Liman after beating back Ukrainian attempts to advance.

"The city of Krasny Liman is fully controlled by the People's Militia of the Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic and units of the Russian Federation," Konstantin Kolybelsky, a spokesman for the DPR’s militia, said in a video posted to Telegram. The footage shows a monument sign with the name of the city at the city limits and a DPR flag next to it.

"The situation in the Krasny Liman district, in the city of Krasny Liman is stable, the enemy's attempts to break through have been repelled. The enemy pulled back after losses. Everything is fine. The Liman district hasn’t been and won’t be surrendered," a serviceman with the code name Grom, or Thunder, said in the same video.

Vitaly Kiselev, an aide to the LPR Interior Minister, said on Saturday that units of the Ukrainian army tried to cross the Seversky Donets River near the city of Krasny Liman, but the artillery of the allied forces stopped this attempt, and now the activity of the Ukrainian military in that area has decreased. On Sunday, DPR head Denis Pushilin said that the allied forces had achieved some success in certain areas, for example, in the area of Krasny Liman, they were able to at least stop an attempt by the armed forces of Ukraine to gain ground.