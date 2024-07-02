MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army is suffering major losses in the special military operation zone, losing up to a battalion a day wherever fighting takes place, Igor Kimakovsky, adviser to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), said.

"I can tell you, these are big numbers. Sometimes they [Ukrainian troops] even in one day [lose] up to a battalion in one direction. So the adversary is suffering major losses," he told Channel One.

He added that currently Russian forces are registering tactical success practically everywhere in the DPR.