MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Ukrainian Armed Forces lost over 300 servicemen as permanent casualties and up to 1,000 servicemen as injured at the Nikolayev - Krivoi Rog direction, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said Monday.

"In the past 24 hours, the Kiev regime lost over 300 Ukrainian servicemen as killed and up to 1,000 servicemen as injured on this operational direction," he said.

Furthermore, Russian Aerospace force hit 63rd Mechanized Brigade and 46th Air Assault Brigade unites near Kostromka and Belogorka, Kherson Region. Also, a Ukrainian Armed Forces depot with 45,000 tonnes of ammunition was destroyed in the Nikolayev Region.