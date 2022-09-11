Russia’s e-voting system built on only domestic solutions — Rostelecom president

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. The system of remote electronic voting at Russia’s elections for the first time was built entirely on the basis of domestic solutions, Rostelecom President Mikhail Oseyevsky said on Sunday.

"For the first time, the entire system of information security of remote electronic voting was built on Russian solutions developed by companies selected by Rostelecom. And as it has become clear, the entire system has proved its high efficiency," he said.

"Today, we can say absolutely confidently that Russia can ensure its national technological sovereignty is such a sensitive area as information security," he stressed.