Election campaign in Russia is going smoothly — official

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russia’s election campaign is proceeding calmly - with only 10 regions filing complaints over the two days of voting, Chairperson of the Central Election Commission Ella Pamfilova announced on Sunday.

"The election campaign is proceeding fairly smoothly, calmly, but also competitively, dynamically - we are following it," she said.

Pamfilova stated that the Central Election Commission received just 93 warnings about probable electoral system irregularities during voting via telephone channels in two days.

On September 9-11, Russia holds elections of 15 top officials in the regions (14 direct elections and by voting in parliament in Adygea), members of six legislative assemblies, 12 councils of people’s deputies in the administrative centers of Russia’s constituent territories, and also members of local governing bodies.