Putin calls EAEU’s activities to combat climate change ‘promising’

MOSCOW, May 8. /TASS/. Cooperation between member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) in the field of environmental protection and combating climate change seems very promising, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Interaction [of the EAEU countries] in protecting the environment and combating climate change seems to be a new and very promising area [of cooperation]," the Russian leader said at an expanded meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

"At the expert level, the development of unified approaches to solving pressing problems in this area has begun," Putin added.