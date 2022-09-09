Seven DPR soldiers killed, 15 wounded during day — People’s Militia

DONETSK, September 9. /TASS/. Seven serviceman of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) were killed and 15 more were wounded in combat operations against Ukrainian forces during the day, Eduard Basurin, deputy chief of the DPR People’s Militia, reported on Friday.

"We regret to inform that seven soldiers of the Donetsk People’s Republic were killed and 15 more were wounded while fighting for independence," the press service of the People’s Militia quoted him as saying on its Telegram channel.

According to Basurin, Ukrainian troops fired more than 110 shells from heavy artillery systems, tanks and mortars. Thirteen settlements came under shelling. Fifteen houses and nine civil infrastructure facilities were damaged.

According to the DPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center, Ukrainian troops have delivered 35 strikes at the republic’s territory since Friday morning.