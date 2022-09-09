Foreign mercenaries do not wish to die for Ukraine — Kherson Region’s official

KHERSON, September 9. /TASS/. Foreign mercenaries have no idea why they should lose their lives for Ukraine, the deputy chief of the Kherson Region’s military-civilian administration, Kirill Stremousov, told TASS on Friday.

"None of them wants to die," he said, when asked about the mercenaries.

Stremousov said he had a chance to have a word with some foreigners - Frenchmen and Poles - and all were telling him they "cannot understand what they should lose their lives for in Ukraine, a country nobody knows about."

"All of them know Russia, while Ukraine is a third world country with awful corruption and corrupt authorities. That’s what all European countries think about us," he said.