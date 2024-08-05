FACTBOX: What is known about student protests in Bangladesh

NEW DELHI, August 5. /TASS/. Student protests have flared up again in Bangladesh, with the demonstrators demanding that those responsible for the numerous deaths during July protests be punished, the local Dhaka Tribune newspaper said.

Following are key facts about the proests.

Causes of protests

- Students took to the streets in various cities of Bangladesh in early July, demanding the abolition of job quotas for relatives of participants in the 1971 war of independence. The situation in the republic has escalated, with demonstrations growing into riots.

- According to The Daily Star newspaper, at least 10,000 people have been arrested since the outbreak of riots.

- Anti-government protests flared up again in the capital city of Dhaka and other Bangladeshi cities on August 4.

- Protesters are demanding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s resignation.

- Protest organizers have called on people to join the so-called march to Dhaka.

Casualties

- At least 300 people have died in the protests, AFP said, citing local police and medics.

- Meanwhile, the India Today television channel cited unofficial sources saying that the number of victims may range from 1,000 to 1,400.

Reaction from authorities

- A curfew has been imposed and three days starting from Monday have been declared days off.

- Access to the internet and social networks has been blocked.

- Railways in Bangladesh are not operating. Garment factories are closed.

- Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has resigned, Reuters said, citing Bangladesh’s embassy in New Delhi. According to Prothom Alo Daily, she has left for India aboard a military helicopter.

Position of the military

- The Bangladeshi army has called on people to observe the curfew, which was extended indefinitely on Sunday, The Daily Star newspaper reported.

- The daily cited a statement by the Bangladeshi military saying that amid the ongoing unrest in the country, "the army will perform its duties in compliance with the Bangladeshi constitution and current laws" to ensure people’s security and protect major public infrastructure facilities.

- Meanwhile, a group of retired top and senior officers has called on the country’s authorities to remove troops from the streets.

- Former Chief of the General Staff Iqbal Karim said that the patriotically-minded military "must not take any responsibility for the current situation." He expressed serious concern over "the killings, torture, people’s disappearances and mass arrests in Bangladesh in the past three weeks."