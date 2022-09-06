West distracts attention by trying to declare Russia state sponsor of terrorism — official

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The attempt to declare Russia a state sponsor of terrorism aims to divert attention from the West's failed sanctions, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Yury Kokov said in an interview published on Tuesday in Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

"As for the initiatives to recognize Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism, I think it is hardly reasonable to comment on the actions of individuals who apparently have lost their reason. They are driven by an obsession with their own exclusivity and permissiveness, while international legal norms and common sense are completely ignored," he noted.

According to Kokov, "such initiatives are apparently designed to somehow distract and compensate for the disappointment with the results of the sanctions measures taken" against Russia.