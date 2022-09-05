Moscow strongly condemns terrorist attack at Russian embassy in Kabul — Kremlin

"Undoubtedly, we are talking about a terrorist act, which is absolutely unacceptable in general. We strongly condemn such terrorist acts," the Kremlin spokesman said.

"Of course, the main thing to do now is to get information from the ground about what happened to our representatives and diplomats," Peskov said. He added that "now the information will be clarified".

At 10:50 Kabul time, a suicide bomber detonated an explosive device near the entrance to the consular section of the Russian embassy, the country's Foreign Ministry said. According to the Al Jazeera TV channel, which cites an Afghan law enforcement source, at least eight people were killed and at least 15 others were injured. The Russian Foreign Ministry reported that two employees of the Russian diplomatic mission were killed, and some Afghan citizens were also injured.