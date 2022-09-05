Russia expects organizers of attack on Kabul embassy to be punished — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Moscow expects that the organizers of the terrorist attack on the Russian embassy in Kabul will be punished as soon as possible, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday, opening talks with his Tajik counterpart Sirojiddin Muhriddin.

"Let's hope that the masterminds of this terrorist act and its perpetrators will receive the punishment they deserve in the very near future," he said.

Lavrov also said that embassy perimeter security was reinforced after the attack. "A set of measures was immediately taken to strengthen the protection of the outer perimeter; additional forces of the Taliban authorities and the Afghan intelligence and counterintelligence services were brought into play," the top diplomat said.

Afterwards, at Lavrov's suggestion, those present at the meeting observed a minute of silence to commemorate the dead.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported that on September 5 at 10:50 Kabul time, an unknown militant detonated an explosive device in the immediate vicinity of the entrance to the consular section of the Russian Embassy in Kabul. As a result of the attack, two employees of the diplomatic mission were killed and there were casualties among Afghan citizens.