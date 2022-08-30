At least seven rockets presumably fired from air defense systems in Kherson

KHERSON, August 30. /TASS/. At least seven rockets were presumably fired from Russian air defense systems in Kherson again, a TASS correspondent reported on TUesday.

Traces of air defense rockets are seen in the sky, sounds of explosions are heard.

So far, there is no official confirmation of the use of air defense systems.

Ukrainian troops have been shelling several communities in the Kherson region since the evening of August 28. Several schools and social infrastructure facilities were destroyed, numerous dwelling houses were damaged.

According to the Ukrainian mass media, Ukrainian forces are staging an offensive in this area. Meanwhile, the region’s authorities deny these reports, calling them fakes.