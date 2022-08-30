Donbass-Russia allied forces thwart Kiev’s breakthrough attempt in DPR

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military launched a breakthrough attempt near the village of Kodema in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and was pushed back by the Donbass-Russia allied forces, losing 20 tanks and 30 troops, Spokesman for the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin said on Tuesday.

"In the area of Kodema, the enemy made an attempt of a counter-offensive. It was successfully repelled and 20 tanks and 30 militants were eliminated," Basurin said in a live broadcast on the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

The DPR territorial defense headquarters reported on August 29 that the village of Kodema was liberated from the Ukrainian military.

Kodema is a village in the Svetlodar urban community of the Bakhmut district located 16 km from the district center. It is home to 600 people. According to the data of the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Issues related to the Kiev regime’s war crimes, the Ukrainian military shelled Gorlovka, its suburbs and the settlement of Dolomitnoye from Kodema until August 8.