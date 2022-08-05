China defends sovereignty amid provocation with Pelosi’s Taiwan visit — Kremlin

SOCHI, August 5. /TASS/. Against the background of a provocation with Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, China legitimately takes action to protect its sovereignty, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"Naturally, the tension does not subside that quickly amid these provocations, China is quite legitimately taking action to defend its sovereignty. Of course, such provocations are not left without repercussions," he said.

In response to a request to comment on a proposal by Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador of a "global truce" for at least five years, the Kremlin official said that he was "not familiar with this idea" and has not "heard or read anything about it."

Relations between China’s and Taiwanese authorities have been complicated lately by Pelosi’s visit to the island on Tuesday and Wednesday. Beijing repeatedly cautioned Washington that if Pelosi visited the island, this would have repercussions and China would take severe measures. Immediately upon Pelosi’s arrival, Beijing announced its plans to hold military drills with live firing exercises in six areas in the waters around Taiwan.

Taiwan has been governed by its local administration since 1949 when the remaining Kuomintang forces led by Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) fled to the island after suffering a defeat in China’s civil war. Since then, Taiwan has preserved the flag and some other symbols of the Republic of China that had existed in mainland China before the Communists came to power. Beijing regards the island as one of its provinces and this position is supported by most countries, including Russia.