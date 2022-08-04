Special operation drew world’s attention to activity of US biolabs — Russian top brass

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Threats related to the activities of US biolabs have come to the attention of international organizations due to the special military operation, Chief of Russia’s Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection Troops Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov said on Thursday.

"Due to the special military operation, threats related to the activities of US biological facilities have come to the attention of many international and governmental organizations," Kirillov said.

He pointed to mass demonstrations against Pentagon-funded biolabs that took place in a number of countries around the world. Civic organizations of the Eurasian Economic Union adopted a resolution on the closure of such facilities.

Kirillov reminded that on July 18, 2022, President of Venezuela Nicolas Maduro publicly stated that the US was involved in the assassination of former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez. According to the information Venezuela has, since 2002 US intelligence agencies had been working on ways to eliminate the Venezuelan leader, who was actively pursuing an anti-US policy. Numerous assassination attempts involving employees of the US Embassy in Caracas were exposed and thwarted.

According to the general, in violation of international law, the US was carrying out the activity to develop drugs that cause chronic diseases and trigger various forms of cancer when administered.

According to the Venezuelan side, such a drug was used to poison Chavez by Claudia Diaz, a member of the presidential entourage. With the help of US intelligence agencies, she left Venezuela and was subsequently taken to the US to avoid the possible disclosure of the details of her cooperation with the US intelligence agencies.

"The cause-and-effect link between the death of the Venezuelan leader and biological weapons developments is confirmed by the forensic expertise and evidence of Cuban doctors who treated Chavez about the atypical course of the disease and its resistance to medicines," Kirillov stressed.