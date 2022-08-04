Russian air defense forces down four Ukrainian military drones in past day — top brass

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces shot down four Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Kharkov Region and intercepted five rockets in the DPR and the Kherson Region in the past 24 hours, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Thursday.

"In the past 24 hours, the Russian air defense capabilities shot down four unmanned aerial vehicles near the settlements of Andreyevka and Druzhnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Izyum and Dmitrovka in the Kharkov Region," the spokesman said.

"In addition, they intercepted five multiple launch rocket system shells in the areas of the communities of Druzhnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Solnechnoye and Muzykovka in the Kherson Region," the general added.

In all, the Russian troops have destroyed 261 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 145 helicopters, 1,673 unmanned aerial vehicles, 361 surface-to-air missile systems, 4,244 tanks and other combat armored vehicles, 786 multiple launch rocket systems, 3,251 field artillery guns and mortars and 4,696 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of their special military operation in Ukraine, the general said.