Russia, Myanmar plan to discuss use of Mir cards in 2022 — Lavrov

NAYPYIDAW, August 3. /TASS/. The Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation will discuss the use of Russian Mir payment cards in Myanmar at its next meeting in the second half of this year, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced on Wednesday.

"These issues (the use of Mir payment cards in Myanmar - TASS) are on the agenda," Lavrov said, adding "Contacts have already been established with the national financial regulator of Myanmar. This includes cooperation between central banks on specific issues of using the Bank of Russia's system for transmitting payment messages."

Lavrov clarified that two meetings have already been held on these issues. "I believe that by the meeting of the intergovernmental commission, these processes will have been sufficiently outlined, and we will be able to discuss them in greater detail," the minister added.