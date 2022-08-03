Russia-Myanmar military-technical cooperation commission to meet in Russia in August

NAYPYIDAW, August 3. /TASS/. The meeting of the Russia-Myanmar commission on military-technical cooperation will take place in Russia in August, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday.

"We have always communicated as old friends and strategic partners," Lavrov said during his meeting with Burmese leader Min Aung Hlaing Wednesday.

"Our contacts develop rather intensively. Soon, a meeting of the inter-government commission on trade and economic cooperation will take place here in Myanmar. Later this month, a meeting of the commission on military-technical cooperation is planned in Russia. A working group on energy has been established. Therefore, our ties become increasingly more efficient," the Minister underscored.

Russian Foreign Ministry noted earlier that military and military-technical cooperation, as well as cooperation in security have an important place in the structure of relations between Moscow and Naypyidaw.