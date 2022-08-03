Lavrov hails Myanmar’s balanced position on Ukraine

NAYPYIDAW, August 3. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Wednesday lauded Naypyidaw’s balanced and responsible position on the Ukrainian crisis, saying the Southeast Asian country understands only too well where the root causes lie.

"As for the situation in Ukraine, Myanmar holds a balanced and responsible stance, and it understands only too well that the reasons behind the current developments primarily lie with the West’s desire to dictate its will to everybody around it," Russia’s top diplomat said at a news conference following talks with Myanmar’s Foreign Minister Wunna Maung Lwin.

Lavrov said he had discussed with his counterpart from Myanmar coordination between the two countries’ views in the international arena. Russia reaffirmed its appreciation of the positions Myanmar has been defending globally, he added.