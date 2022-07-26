Africa’s role in new Russian Foreign Policy Concept to significantly increase — Lavrov

ENTEBBE /Uganda/, July 26. /TASS/. The issue of relations with African countries will receive increased attention in the new version of Russia’s Foreign Policy Concept against the background of the waning of the Western direction, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday at a press conference on the results of his visit to Uganda.

"I can safely say that the role of the African continent in our Foreign Policy Concept will increase, significantly increase, in fact," Lavrov noted, "This would have happened independently of what is happening in the Western direction, [which] cancels itself."

"So both because of our principled long-term and opportunistic interests, the importance of Africa will increase, including due to what the West is now doing now to our country", the minister summarized, "This will objectively increase the share of the African direction in our work."

The top diplomat drew attention to the fact that the work on the preparation of the second Russia-Africa summit, scheduled for the middle of next year, has already begun. "We have created relevant working groups that are in contact and coordination with our African friends, they will prepare a serious package of documents that will contain almost all significant agreements," he stressed.