Kremlin says cooperation with Tehran Moscow’s long-term foreign policy course

MOSCOW, July 19. /TASS/. Russia’s contacts with Iran have not been sporadic, but are the country’s long-term foreign policy course, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Cooperation with Iran is not sporadic in its nature, it has been our long-term foreign policy course. We have long been seeking economic ties with Iran, and those have a very long history and a solid basis," Peskov told the Channel One television.

He referred to the Bushehr nuclear power plant built in Iran with Russian assistance, a project that he said had spanned more than a couple of years.

"So, [our] cooperation is future-oriented, and it has a solid past and quite a substantial present. And it can only be for mutual benefit," Peskov concluded.