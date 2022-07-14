Russian government ends interaction with Nordic Council of Ministers

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russia’s government has terminated memorandums with the Nordic Council of Ministers on the establishment of the organization’s information offices in St. Petersburg and Kaliningrad, the cabinet said in a statement on Thursday.

"The government’s decision puts an end to practical interaction with the Nordic Council of Ministers and the implementation of the organization’s projects in Russia," the statement reads.

According to the Russian government, the move comes "in response to the unfriendly actions of the northern European countries against Russia" and illegal sanctions.

The Nordic Council of Ministers, an intergovernmental forum established after the Helsinki Treaty, brings together Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Norway and Sweden.

Russia started to interact with the council in 1995. In March 2022, the organization announced the suspension of cooperation with Moscow and Minsk due to Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.