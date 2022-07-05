Russia not going to withdraw from OSCE — Russian senator

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Russia was among the founders of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and is not going to withdraw from it, a Russian senator said on Tuesday.

"If anyone is dreaming to see us leaving the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, he or she is profoundly wrong. Russia was among the founding nations of the OSCE," Vladimir Dzhabarov, first deputy chairman of the international committee of Russia’s Federation Council, or upper parliament house, told a news conference.

"We are not going to withdraw from the OSCE, unlike the Council of Europe, which had existed for a long time before we came," he added.

An annual session of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly is running in Birmingham from July 2 through 6. Earlier, Dzhabarov said that the British government had denied entry visas to the Russian delegation.