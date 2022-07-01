Results of NATO summit in Madrid to be thoroughly analyzed — Russian senior diplomat

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The results of NATO’s summit in Madrid will be thoroughly analyzed both from the political and from the military points of view, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Friday.

"I would like to say that the summit results will naturally be analyzed thoroughly from both the political and military points of view, including at an angle of taking necessary measures to 100% ensure Russia’s legal interests of security and combat readiness," he said at a meeting of the Valdai international discussion club.

According to Grushko, the Madrid summit was the most predictable one.

The Madrid NATO summit, which ended on June 30, yielded a new strategic concept, which is seen as the alliance’s roadmap for the next ten years. It describes Russia as the biggest threat. For the first time in NATO’s history, the document mentions China, which is called a systemic challenge and rival.