Russia’s defense will not depend on the West — Lavrov

MINSK, July 1. /TASS/. Russia will do its utmost to be independent from the West in such critical spheres as defense and the economy, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told an audience of students and teachers at the Belarusian State University on Friday.

"We are always ready to talk, but since the West has slammed all doors shut, imposes sanctions, and kicks out our diplomats, there should be no expectations we may display initiative. If they come to their senses and approach us with some kind of proposal, because soberly-minded people are beginning to say that when this is all over, it will be necessary give thought to how to restore or rebuild the architecture of European security - they will be welcome," Lavrov said. "We will listen to what they may say, but we will not take their word for it. We have already believed them many times only to be deceived, by and large. But in any case, we will now be doing everything to ensure we should not depend on the West in the critical sectors of our life, such as the economy and defense."

He also stressed that Moscow would still have many alternative partners for cooperation even if the West continued its current policy.

"A vast majority of countries around the world share our thoughts, although not all of them have the courage to say so and to defend them in public. Voting at the UN General Assembly and statements on other international platforms may vary, but practice will remain the ultimate yardstick. In practice, probably 75% of the population of the UN member states has not joined the illegitimate sanctions," Lavrov said.