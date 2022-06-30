Russian embassy protests to UK Foreign Office over insults to Russia

LONDON, June 30. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy in London has submitted a note of protest to the UK Foreign Office following insulting remarks made by members of the British government against Russia, the embassy said in a statement published on Thursday.

"On June 30, the embassy sent a note to the UK Foreign Office following the offensive statements made by representatives of the British leadership against Russia, the people of Russia, the Russian president and other Russian officials. In particular, the note points out that such rhetoric is unacceptable and inappropriate both in form and content," the statement says.

The statement emphasized that the British authorities’ rhetoric was perceived in Russia "as a manifestation of profound disrespect" for the country and its diplomatic traditions, "not to say about the loose handling of facts."

"The embassy suggested that the UK should take steps to rectify this negative impression," the Russian embassy said.

On Wednesday, UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace made a number of insulting remarks about Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova in his interview with the LBC radio station. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov slammed Wallace’s words as obnoxious and pointed out that the Defense Secretary’s behavior tarnishes the image of the UK.

On Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that UK Ambassador to Moscow Deborah Bronnert had been summoned to protest the inflammatory remarks made by British senior government officials against Russia. The ambassador was also handed a memorandum stating that British officials’ offensive rhetoric was unacceptable.