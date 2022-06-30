Putin thanks Azerbaijan’s Aliyev for ideas to step up cooperation in Caspian Sea region

ASHGABAT, June 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev for his ideas of how to boost cooperation in the Caspian Sea region at their meeting on Wednesday.

"I would like to say a special thank you for the ideas you came up with during our informal talks and our informal lunch," Putin said. "It was business-like in every sense of the word, and the colleagues put forward plenty of interesting proposals for the development of regional cooperation."

"So whatever the case, our meeting was already beneficial, and bilateral relations will get an extra boost from our bilateral conversation now," the Russian president added.

Putin pointed out that relations between the two countries "are in a very good state."

"Everything we have agreed on is being implemented. Trade is growing," Putin said recalling that in 2021 trade increased by over 16% and in the first three months of 2022 by about 5.5%.

"In other words, a steady growth is ongoing," the Russian leader said.

Putin pointed out that "of course, there are issues of regional security, including and above all those related to the Karabakh settlement."

"You and I have talked about it, and now we have a chance to talk more about it," Putin concluded.

On Wednesday, Ashgabat hosted a summit of the five Caspian littoral states. Besides Putin and Aliyev, it was attended by the leaders of Iran, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.