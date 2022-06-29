NATO gets back to Cold War stereotypes — Russia’s senior legislator

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. NATO’s summit in Madrid has shown that the United States and its European allies have returned to the obsolete Cold War stereotypes, the chairman of the Federation Council’s international affairs committee, Grigory Karasin, said on Wednesday.

"NATO at the summit in Madrid officially called Russia the most significant threat to its security. The military bloc has returned to using the seemingly forgotten Cold War stereotypes," Karasin wrote on his Telegram channel.

"It has been confirmed once again that the United States and its European accomplices are seriously planning to 'cancel Russia'. There is nothing new about these intentions. Recently, we have been able to see that their behavior is programmed in this way," Karasin added.

He is convinced that these plans will fail.

"We will have to exert long-term efforts and retain confidence in our rightness," he concluded.

The NATO summit is running in Madrid on June 28-30. The alliance has developed and adopted a new strategic concept, taking into account current international events and the alliance’s strategic development prospects. Russia was called "the most significant threat".