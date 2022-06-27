Mercenaries sentenced in DPR have not appealed sentence, requested pardon yet — Minister

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. DPR authorities have not received a pardon request or a sentence appeal from the sentenced mercenaries yet, DPR Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova said.

"These people can still file a pardon request or appeal the sentence until July 9. We have not received such documents yet," she said on Russian TV Monday.

Therefore, there are no grounds for changing the court ruling on the convicted mercenaries at this point, Nikonorova said.

"We will see as the event will unfold in the future. We have not received no official signals or requests," the top diplomat noted.

On June 9, a DPR court sentenced Moroccan citizen Brahim Saadoun and UK citizens Shaun Pinner and Aiden Aslin to death penalty over charges of taking part in the Ukrainian conflict as mercenaries. They were captured in Donbass.