Evacuation of Russian diplomats from Ukraine concluded last night — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. The evacuation of Russian diplomats from Ukraine concluded last night, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told NTV.

"The evacuation of our diplomats concluded last night, our diplomatic and consular facilities no longer operate there, we don’t have any diplomats there," she noted.

On Thursday morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation based on a request from the heads of the Donbass republics. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans to occupy Ukrainian territories. Russia’s Defense Ministry reported later that the Russian Armed Forces were not delivering strikes against Ukrainian cities. The ministry emphasized that the Ukrainian military infrastructure was being destroyed by precision weapons and there was no threat to civilians.