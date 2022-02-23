It was clear chances of Kiev implementing Minsk accords non-existent - Russia’s UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, February 23. /TASS/. The fact that there are no prospects for Kiev’s implementation of the Minsk agreement became evident when the Ukrainian authorities openly announced that they would not be implementing its provisions, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Wednesday.

"Recently the Ukrainian leaders have stopped being shy and said directly on camera that they are not going to fulfil their obligations. The latest confirmation may be the fact that the Ukrainian permanent representative unambiguously confirmed such intentions during the UN Security Council session that we organized on February 17, whereas our Western colleagues did not even call on Ukraine to implement the Minsk [accords]. It became evident that there is no longer any prospect for that document to be implemented," Nebenzya said at a meeting of the UN General Assembly.