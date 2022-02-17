Moscow makes clear arguments to US response on security guarantees — Russian lawmaker

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Russia has provided clear arguments and outlined red lines in its reaction to the US response on security guarantees, Moscow does not set ultimatums and calls for a package agreement, according to Chairman of the Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky.

"Russia made clear arguments in its reaction to the US response on security guarantees and outlined those red lines that the West cannot continue to neglect. Global stability and security are at stake," Slutsky stressed.

According to him, "it is not about setting any ultimatums," Moscow speaks about the package agreement on the basis of which it is possible to develop a new "security equation."

Slutsky reiterated his call to the US and NATO "to return to the implementation of measures in the field of peacekeeping, abandon the policy of containment and whipping up anti-Russian hysteria." "We hope for a constructive reaction from our Western partners," he concluded.