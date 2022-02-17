State Duma speaker to pay official visits to Cuba and Nicaragua

MOSCOW, February 17. /TASS/. Russia’s State Duma (the lower house) Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin will pay official visits to Cuba and Nicaragua on February 23 and 24 and is scheduled to hold meetings in the parliaments and with the countries’ leadership, the press service said on Thursday.

"On February 23 and 24, Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin will pay official visits to the Republic of Cuba and the Republic of Nicaragua. During the visits, issues of cooperation between our countries will be discussed, as well as the further development of the inter-parliamentary dialogue," the press service said.

It is noted that "meetings in the parliaments and with the leadership of the countries are planned in Havana and Managua." On February 24, Volodin will address a meeting of the National Assembly of the Republic of Nicaragua.