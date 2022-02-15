{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russia’s response to US, NATO on security guarantees almost completed - Moscow

It will be published, just like the Russian foreign minister has said

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. The drafting of Russia’s response to the United States and NATO about security guarantees is nearing completion, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"I would like to draw your attention to the fact that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov already answered this question today, saying that it [the response] will be published. The process of preparing the response is nearing completion. And yes, it will be published, just like the Russian foreign minister has said," Zakharova said in a video, posted on her Telegram channel.

On December 17, 2021, the Russian foreign ministry released a draft agreement on security guarantees between Russia and the United States, and a draft agreement on ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states. The proposed measures include guarantees that NATO will not advance eastward, including the accession of Ukraine and other countries into the alliance, as well as non-deployment of serious offensive weapons, including nuclear ones.

On January 26, the US and NATO handed over written responses to Russia on Moscow’s security guarantees. The American side requested that the documents not be made public, although US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg enumerated their basic provisions. According to these statements, the West did not make concessions to Russia’s key initiatives, but did indicate directions for further negotiations.

 
Russia to do everything it can to avoid war with Ukraine - parliament speaker
Valentina Matviyenko is convinced that there have been no objective reasons to accuse Russia of aggressive plans

"Appropriate means" used against US submarine in Russian waters — defense ministry
A nuclear-powered submarine belonging to the US Navy defied the warnings to leave Russia’s territorial waters, the Russian Defense Ministry said

US fanning tension around Ukraine due to domestic political reasons - Russian diplomat
According to Dmitry Polynaksy, US Permanent Representative to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield "burnt all her bridges of escape"

Zelensky asks for proof of invasion of Ukraine allegedly planned for February 16
In addition, he said that there is too much information on the subject in the public space

Press review: Could Putin de-escalate and EU targets Russian embassies, arms exports
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, February 15th

State Duma to send appeal to Russian president on recognizing Donetsk, Lugansk republics
The decision was supported by 351 lawmakers, with 16 votes against it and one abstention

Putin’s Munich Speech 15 years later: What prophecies have come true?
Fifteen years ago today, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the Munich Security Conference with a speech that was instantly interpreted as the harshest-ever manifesto since the Cold War era

Kiev ready to address security guarantees in different formats, says president
Zelensky thanked Biden for the unwavering support of the United States for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine

Russian figure skater Valieva cleared to skate in ladies’ singles at 2022 Olympics
The short program is scheduled for February 15

Rally in Russia’s support held in front of Russia’s embassy in Slovakia
According to Zhitnyuk, about 100 activists took part in the rally

Probability of hostilities outbreak between Russia and Ukraine extremely low - expert
Russian leaders confirm absence of any aggressive plans regarding Ukraine at all levels during several months, head of the Russian International Affairs Council Andrey Kortunov added

Approval of Sputnik V vaccine by WHO imminent — expert
Earlier, Serbian Innovation and Technological Development Minister said that Serbia would ink an agreement with Russia to purchase one million doses of Sputnik Light

Ukraine’s army getting prepared to sending assault force to LPR - LPR official
The situation in Donbass deteriorated dramatically on January 9, when Ukrainian troops resumed shelling along the entire contact line after a lengthy ceasefire

Anti-Russian sanctions to increase standoff around Ukraine — Chinese Foreign Ministry
"China calls on all sides to adhere to rational approach, to settle the crisis around Ukraine and the corresponding problems via dialogue and negotiations," Wang Wenbin said

Kiev to view Moscow recognizing DPR, LPR as ‘de facto exit’ from Minsk-2 — top diplomat
At the same time, Moscow repeatedly stressed that Russia is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict

Large-scale movements of troops observed in Ukraine near DPR and LPR — Kremlin spokesman
On February 11, Kiev requested Russia provide, within 48 hours, explanations concerning its "military activities" in areas adjacent to Ukraine’s borders, including in Crimea

Crimea drills over, troops returning to permanent bases
The special trains will deliver the military hardware to the regions where the troops are permanently stationed, in particular, in Dagestan and North Ossetia

US submarine did not enter Russian territorial waters, the Pentagon says
There is no truth to the Russian claims of our operations in their territorial waters, US Navy Captain Kyle Raines, the US Indo-Pacific Command spokesman, told

Zelensky: Ukraine wants peace, seeks to resolve all problems through talks
Both Donbass and Crimea will return to Ukraine exclusively through diplomacy, the President said

Putin-Scholz talks end, lasting more than three hours
After the negotiations the leaders will tell journalists about the outcome at the press conference

Top British diplomat refused to recognize Voronezh and Rostov as part of Russia — source
After Truss’ statements urging Moscow to move its forces, located on Russia’s soil, away from the border with Ukraine, Sergey Lavrov asked his British counterpart if she recognized Russia’s sovereignty over the Voronezh and Rostov Regions

State Duma to consider two competing appeals to president on Donbass — speaker
The State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots on Monday supported both versions of the appeal

Zelensky: big business tycoons, diplomats make mistake by leaving Ukraine
The Ukrainian president stressed that his own family remained in Kiev

Western states want to spark conflict in Ukraine but not to fight themselves — Lukashenko
According to the Belarusian leader, as soon as "these screams about war in Ukraine" calm down for a moment, "a signal comes from America, and this hysteria begins to get fueled; that is, it is clear who needs this war"

Troops in Russia’s south, west returning to barracks after massive drills — top brass
Units of the Southern and Western Military Districts that have accomplished their tasks today begin heading to their military garrisons, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov informed

Ukraine police announces heavy security measures across country from February 14
"The heavy security isn’t another reason for panic," the police said

Brazil’s president names priority areas of cooperation with Russia
Bolsonaro’s visit to Moscow is planned for February 15-17

Ukraine’s pledge not to join NATO would facilitate security talks — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov noted that the Ukrainian Constitution "identifies very different aims"

Putin to endorse Russia’s reaction to US, NATO responses at appropriate moment — Kremlin
Earlier on Monday, the Russian President discussed this issue with Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

Ukraine lacks courage to admit unwillingness to fulfill Minsk accords — Russian diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, this happens because the Ukraine's authorities understand that the entire international community emphasizes the relevance of the agreements

Biden tells allies Russia may attack Ukraine on February 16 - paper
According to Politico, the US leader told his counterparts that, in US opinion, the ‘invasion’ could be preceded by missile strikes and cyber attacks

Russia makes no military preparations, military drills to end as planned — senior MP
According to Konstantin Kosachev, the Russian security guarantee initiatives have already had their role, ‘shaking up’ Western partners, "making them comprehend the situation as a whole, not just its individual segments that are more advantageous for the West"

Issue of Ukraine’s membership in any alliances not on agenda — German chancellor
The freedom of the choice of alliances, the fundamental Helsinki principles cannot be a subject for discussion, Olaf Scholz also pointed out

No reason for Russia to invade Ukraine on Feb 16 - deputy envoy to UN
This is very ridiculous and strange, First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said

Laughing it up over West’s media hype: Putin jokes about ‘Russian plans to invade Ukraine’
The West and Kiev have recently been echoing allegations about Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine

Soyuz-2.1a rocket carrying Progress spacecraft blasts off from Baikonur
It is scheduled to dock with the International Space Station (ISS) at 10:08 am Moscow time on February 17

US submarine detected by anti-sub aircraft, Pacific fleet submarine - source
According to the source, the submarine’s coordinates were transmitted to the group of warships led by the Pacific Fleet’s frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov, with the Russian multi-purpose ship undertaking all the necessary actions on the protection of Russia’s state border

Russia implementing gas contacts with Austria in good faith — economy minister
According to the Austrian minister, Austria has enough of gas supplied from Russia because, unlike Germany, it has long-term contracts

Putin willing to hold talks on security issues, Kremlin spokesman says
Ukraine is just a part of the problem, it’s a part of the bigger problem of security guarantees for Russia, Dmitry Peskov said

Russia cannot ignore US’ free interpretation of indivisible security principle — Putin
The President recalled that this principle includes not only the right to choose ways of ensuring own security and join any military unions or alliances, but also the liability not to strengthen one’s security at the expense of the security of other countries

Russia still has chance to reach consensus on security guarantees, says Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister stressed the importance of "consistent explanatory work" on corresponding matters

Bundestag deputy views Russian demands for NATO’s non-expansion as understandable
Sevim Dagdelen said that the Cabinet needs to pursue its efforts to provide security guarantees for all parties and refrain from saber-rattling

Putin, Scholz to deliberate over Nord Stream 2 and Ukraine crisis
The German Chancellor will visit Moscow on February 15

Kiev requests meeting with Russia and Vienna Document signatories within 48 hours

Ukraine may make concessions based on Minsk Agreements, envoy says
What these concessions could be is just to recognize some sort of special status of this region, to finally have a political resolution, to have elections when security and other conditions are met, Ukrainian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Vadim Pristaiko said

Russia to provide response to Ukraine should it attack or kill Russian citizens — envoy
Recently, claims of Russia’s potential invasion in Ukraine have become frequent in Ukraine and Western states

‘Its our business’: Lukashenko emphasizes imminent meeting with Putin
"We will meet in the near future and we will make the decision as to the timeframe and schedule for the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation," the Belarusian leader stressed

Kiev moves western weapons to Donbass — Donetsk leader
Accroding to Denis Pushilin, the situation looks unstable in general

DPR head says 130 mass graves of people killed during Ukraine’s aggression were found
Authorities started a criminal probe, Denis Pushilin informed

Donetsk leader sees possibility of requesting Russian help
Pushilin added that, according to the DPR intelligence, hundreds of Polish and US mercenaries are arriving at the line of contact

EU will not impose preventive sanctions against Russia due to some EU countries — expert
The alignment of forces on the issue of sanctions against Russia has not fundamentally changed since 2014, Dmitry Suslov notes
