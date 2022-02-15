Russia’s response to US, NATO on security guarantees almost completed - Moscow

MOSCOW, February 16. /TASS/. The drafting of Russia’s response to the United States and NATO about security guarantees is nearing completion, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"I would like to draw your attention to the fact that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov already answered this question today, saying that it [the response] will be published. The process of preparing the response is nearing completion. And yes, it will be published, just like the Russian foreign minister has said," Zakharova said in a video, posted on her Telegram channel.

On December 17, 2021, the Russian foreign ministry released a draft agreement on security guarantees between Russia and the United States, and a draft agreement on ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states. The proposed measures include guarantees that NATO will not advance eastward, including the accession of Ukraine and other countries into the alliance, as well as non-deployment of serious offensive weapons, including nuclear ones.

On January 26, the US and NATO handed over written responses to Russia on Moscow’s security guarantees. The American side requested that the documents not be made public, although US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg enumerated their basic provisions. According to these statements, the West did not make concessions to Russia’s key initiatives, but did indicate directions for further negotiations.