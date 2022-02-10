Russia’s OSCE envoy says US, UK arms supplies encourage Kiev to sabotage Minsk accords

VIENNA, February 10. /TASS/. Russia’s envoy to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich on Thursday said Ukraine’s "foreign sponsors" encourage Kiev to sabotage the Minsk accords by shipping weapons to the country.

Lukashevich, the Russian permanent representative to OSCE, said Ukraine’s foreign supporters should be helping to establish dialogue within Ukraine to move forward with the Minsk accords, rather than "invest in Ukraine’s militarization."

"Rather than send political messages about the need to comply with the Minsk accords, they started to send military funds, equipment, armaments and ammunition that some people in Ukraine are still using to kill other people in Ukraine," he said in a speech at an OSCE council meeting. "They are pushing the ‘hot heads’ toward a military solution of the Donbass issue."

He said that since the beginning of 2022, at least 12 aircraft from the United States and Great Britain each, two from Canada and one from Poland arrived in Ukraine delivering weapons and other military cargoes. The US and Britain sent their instructors to train the Ukrainian military in using the missile systems, grenade launchers and other weapons, which have been supplied, in urban areas, Lukashevich said. There’s a plan to send at least 100 more troops of the British special forces and 200 more people of the Canadian special operations forces, he said.

"Why is all that if the Kiev government insists they are not preparing for offensives or armed provocations?" Lukashevich said.