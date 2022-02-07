Putin calls NATO’s ‘open-door’ policy free interpretation of alliance’s principles by US

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin called NATO’s "open-door" policy a free interpretation of security principles by the US and a number of other countries.

"This open-door policy - we’ve discussed it with many partners - is quite free, and in our view, the interpretation of the provision embedded in many all-European documents is necessary exclusively for the US and individual NATO members," the Russian head of state said at a press conference following the talks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

Putin recalled that this principle "includes an obligation not to strengthen one’s security at the expense of that of other states.".