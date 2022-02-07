Putin, Macron speaking at Kremlin for five hours

MOSCOW, February 7. /TASS/. The talks between the Russian and French presidents, Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron, in the Kremlin have been lasting for five hours.

The two presidents spoke tete-a-tete in the Kremlin and continued the talks at a working dinner. When the talks are over, the leaders plan to hold a news conference.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier he expects a rather substantive, long discussion, extensive in terms of time and content. He said that the key topics will include the situation around Ukraine and security guarantees to Russia.