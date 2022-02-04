Moscow, Beijing oppose barriers in trade under pretext of fighting climate change

BEIJING, February 4. /TASS/. Russia and China oppose setting up new barriers in international trade under the pretext of fighting climate change, according to a joint statement adopted by the two countries on Friday.

"The sides oppose setting up new barriers in international trade under the pretext of fighting climate change," the statement reads.

Moscow and Beijing work together to ensure the full and effective implementation of the Paris Agreement, remaining committed to fulfilling the obligations they have undertaken. They also expect developed countries to "actually ensure the annual provision of $100 bln of climate finance to developing states," according to the statement released on the Kremlin’s website.

The two countries are taking serious action and making an important contribution to the fight against climate change. "Jointly celebrating the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, they reaffirm their commitment to this Convention as well as to the goals, principles and provisions of the Paris Agreement, including the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities," the document said.

Moreover, Russia and China strongly support the development of international cooperation and exchanges in the field of biological diversity, actively participating in the relevant global governance process, and intend to jointly promote the harmonious development of humankind and nature as well as green transformation to ensure sustainable global development.