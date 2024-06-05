LUGANSK, June 5. /TASS/. Russian troops have disrupted a Ukrainian attempt to conduct a "victorious operation" near Volchansk in the Kharkov Region, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Near the settlement of Volchansk, the Ukrainian command fails to implement their plans. This month, <…> Ukrainian commanders tasked their units with conducting a ‘minor victorious operation’ within three days. However, how things stand in reality, that plot has failed, as our line of defense proved far stronger than [the enemy] thought, and [Ukrainian] reconnaissance was incorrect," he said, citing his own sources.

According to Marochko, Ukrainian troops have abandoned their plan and have been adjusting combat tasks appropriately.