Russia’s top female racquet Andreeva up to 8th place in new WTA Top-10 Rankings

MOSCOW, January 12. /TASS/. Russian teen Mirra Andreeva climbed one place up in in the new WTA (Women's Tennis Association) Top-10 Rankings list published on Monday.

The Russian, who is playing under neutral status at international tournaments, is now 8th in the WTA Rankings with 4,232 points. Last week, she reached the quarterfinals of the 2026 WTA Brisbane International tennis tournament in Australia.

Andreeva, 18, is a three-time WTA champion. She is Russia's top-ranked female player. Her best finish at Grand Slams was at the 2024 French Open when she reached the semifinals.

In 2023, the WTA named Andreeva the rookie of the year. Playing at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, she won a silver medal in women’s doubles paired with Russia’s Diana Shnaider.

This week’s WTA Top-10 is as follows: 1st Aryna Sabalenka (a Belarusian player competing under a neutral status; 10,990 points); 2nd Iga Swiatek (Poland, 8,328); 3rd Coco Gauff (the United States, 6,423); 4th Amanda Anisimova (the United States, 6,320); 5th Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan, 5,850); 6th Jessica Pegula (the United States, 5,453); 7th Jasmine Paolini (Italy, 4,267); 8th Mirra Andreeva (a Russian player competing under a neutral status, 4,232); 9th Madison Keys (the United States, 4,003) and 10th Belinda Bencic (Switzerland, 3,512).

The 2026 Brisbane International tennis tournament has the WTA 500 category and it was played on outdoor hard courts in Australia at the at the Queensland Tennis Centre in Tennyson between January 4 and 11, 2026.

This year’s tournament offered up to $1.7 million in prize money and Belarusian player Aryna Sabalenka won the competition in women’s singles. Maria Sharapova was the only female player from Russia to win this tournament in Brisbane and it was back in 2015.

Russian and Belarusian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC's recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations moved to exclude athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022, to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from participating in the 2022 Davis Cup and the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.