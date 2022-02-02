No agreements with US on further security contacts yet, says Russian diplomatic source

MOSCOW, February 2. /TASS/. Russia and the United States have not yet reached any specific agreements on further contacts on security issues, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told TASS on Wednesday.

"At present, there are no agreements on next contacts. At least, I do not know about such agreements," the source said.

No further steps have been planned so far, he said.

"In any case, there are no timeframes, dates or the level with regard to our readiness. This will proceed as the need arises," the source said.