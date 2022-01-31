Russia’s UN envoy dismisses claims of Russian invasion of Ukraine as ‘fantasies’

UNITED NATIONS, January 31. /TASS/. Russia views claims of alleged Russian invasion of Ukraine currently in the works as "fantasies," Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya told reporters on Monday.

"We are still puzzled why we had this meeting today," he said. "I don’t know why at all we had this meeting today. <…> Some had fantasies that Russia <…> has already made an aggression against Ukraine, as if it had already happened."

The West and Kiev have recently been echoing allegations about Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these claims as "empty and unfounded", serving as a ploy to escalate tensions, pointing out that Russia did not pose any threat whatsoever to anyone. However, Peskov did not rule out the possibility of provocations aimed at justifying such claims and warned that attempts to use military force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have serious consequences.