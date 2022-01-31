Statements on possible sanctions against Russia show London's unpredictability — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. The statements of the British Foreign Office about possible new sanctions against Russia show the unpredictability of London, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, commenting on a statement by United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

"This is a very alarming statement from London, I think, alarming not only for us, for our companies. This shows a fair amount of unpredictability in London, and, probably, this is a cause for serious concern in general for international financial structures and business structures," Peskov said.

He added that the Kremlin regards statements from London about possible new sanctions as an attack on business.

Peskov said that things should be called by their proper names.

"Sanctions are something legitimate and something formalized by the decision of the UN Security Council. In this case, it is an undisguised attack on business," the spokesman stressed.

The Kremlin spokesman recalled that a number of prominent British companies act as strategic partners, co-investors, and shareholders of many Russian companies.

"In fact, the British Cabinet threatens its own big business as well," Peskov said.

On January 30, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, in an interview with Sky News, said that the country's authorities would amend the current legislation in order to be able to expand the sanctions list. According to her, at present, London can only impose sanctions against those who are directly involved in destabilization activities in Ukraine. Amendments to the legislation will expand the list so that any company of interest to the Kremlin and the Russian regime could be subject to sanctions.

Liz Truss refused to disclose any details about the announced restrictions. When asked about possible measures against the property of large Russian businessmen residing in London, the UK Foreign Secretary noted that nothing is ruled out.