Putin to comment on Western replies to security guarantee proposals — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will find the time and the form in which to express his position regarding the West’s reply to Russia’s security guarantee proposals, but no decision regarding the details has been made yet, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Friday.

"I have no doubts that this will happen. I have no doubts that the president will set a date and find the form in which to express his position. In this particular case no decisions have been made yet. As soon as they have been made, we will let you know," the Kremlin official said, when asked if Putin was going to describe his reaction to the replies received from the West.

The United States and NATO on Wednesday handed to Russia their written answers to Russia’s security guarantee proposals. The US sides asked Russia to refrain from making these documents public, but US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and NATO’s Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg reviewed their highlights. As follows from their statements, the West failed to agree to any concessions of fundamental importance to Russia, but outlined prospects for further talks.