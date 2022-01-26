Senior diplomat doubts possibility of reviving Russia’s mission to NATO

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. The possibility of restoring Russia’s permanent mission to NATO is not currently under consideration because there is no common positive agenda between Moscow and the Western-led bloc, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told reporters on Wednesday.

"Now, there is no positive agenda and no military contacts, so under these circumstances, certainly, there is no point in restoring our permanent mission," he emphasized.

According to Grushko, the permanent mission used to operate based on military contacts between the parties but since NATO had suspended cooperation with Russia, it became impossible for the mission to continue its work.

The deputy foreign minister stressed that plans to restore the Russian permanent mission could not be implemented unless the situation changed radically. "Because there is no positive agenda, there is an absence of essence to our relations with NATO, and there is none at the moment. In fact, what our permanent mission did was ensure and work in areas related to the common interests that we shared with NATO," the senior diplomat explained.