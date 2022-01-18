Active preparations for Lavrov-Blinken meeting underway, says Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Active preparations for a meeting between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken are underway, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a live broadcast on the Rossiya-1 TV Channel on Tuesday.

"I can, indeed, confirm that active work is underway on such a meeting between the heads of the Russian and US diplomatic agencies," the spokeswoman said, replying to a question about whether an encounter between Lavrov and Blinken in Europe could be expected soon.

Russia’s top diplomat and his US counterpart held a telephone talk earlier on Tuesday to discuss security guarantees between the two countries and further contacts.