Russia determined to develop relations with Croatia on all fronts, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Russia values constructive relations with Croatia and is determined to improve them on all fronts, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in the opening remarks at talks with Croatian counterpart Gordan Radman on Monday.

"We value our constructive, steady relations. We see Croatia as a respected European partner. We are linked by historical and cultural ties, and we intend to develop our relations on all tracks," Lavrov stressed.

He said they planned to discuss with the Croatian top diplomat the further development of bilateral ties, as well as the state of affairs on the European continent and key issues of the global agenda.

He also reiterated that this year marks the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Russian Federation and Croatia, in view of which Moscow is planning a number of events.